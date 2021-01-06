Around 50 teachers in Karnataka govt schools test COVID-19 positive

Several schools were shut for sanitisation and the district administrations will decide whether they will reopen or not in the next three days.

news Coronavirus

Over 50 teachers in Karnataka’s government schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after schools reopened on January 2. As many as 51 teachers and four students have contracted COVID-19 across seven districts in Karnataka. Primary and Secondary Education Department officials said that they are gathering information on the total number of teachers and students who have tested positive after reopening schools so far and the number could be much higher. The schools where these teachers were deployed have been shut down for three days, a department official said.

In Belagavi district, 22 teachers tested positive and are currently in home quarantine. Belagavi Deputy Director of Public Instruction Pundalik, said that of the 22 teachers only one teacher tested positive after the schools reopened and the remaining 21 tested positive when COVID-19 tests were conducted before the schools reopened. “The school in Kadoli village was shut down. And students have been asked to stay in home quarantine and report to us if they show any symptoms,” Pundalik said.

In Hassan district, 10 teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus in Holenarsipura and Hassan town areas. The district’s department of public instruction officials said that three of these teachers tested positive before schools reopened and seven others tested positive on Tuesday. Seven schools in Hassan district have been shut down so far. Hassan Deputy Commissioner R Girish said that the officials will take a call on whether to reopen the schools.

Seven schools in Chitradurga district were shut down on Tuesday after six teachers and a school assistant tested positive. The district’s Deputy Commissioner Kavita Mannikeri said that the seven schools have been sanitised. One school in Vijayapura district was closed after a teacher tested positive for the virus. In Gadag district, 10 teachers tested positive and have been in home quarantine since Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Sundaresh said. Meanwhile, five teachers in Chikkamagaluru and two in Koppal district too tested positive for the coronavirus. In Chikkamagaluru, four students, who went to schools in Mudigere, Kadur and Chikkamagaluru town tested positive as well.

Speaking to the media, Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar, said that the government is monitoring the decision and is taking steps to ensure students are not at risk of contracting the infection. “There is no need to panic. We have made arrangements to ensure the students who tested positive get good treatment is necessary. We must also think about the need for academic progress of students. We are getting details on how many teachers and students tested positive and I request everyone to not spread rumours and cause panic,” he said.