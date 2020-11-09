Army soldier killed in J&K terror op hailed from Telangana, married only a year ago

Naik Praveen Kumar, who was also killed in action, was inspired by the army personnel from his village in Andhra Pradesh and joined in the Indian Army.

news Army

Army jawan Ryada Mahesh, who was killed in the anti-terror operation at the Jammu and Kashmir Machil sector on Sunday, was married only a year ago. A native of Telangana, Maheshâ€™s wife Suhasini and parents were inconsolable when the news of his demise was conveyed to his family. A pall of gloom descended on his house in Komanpally village of Velpur mandal in Nizamabad district.

Mahesh was among three Army soldiers and one Border Security Force (BSF) constable who were killed during a failed infiltration bid by militants along the Line of Control in Machil Sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. Havaldar Praveen Kumar Reddy, 37, was from Reddivaripalle of Irala in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Army officer Captain Ashutosh Kumar and Constable Sudip Sarkar (BSF) were also killed while neutralising the militants. They killed three militants before succumbing.

Mahesh was 26 years old and had come up in life the hard way. His parents, Ryada Raju and Gangamallu, both farmers, were shocked over the loss of their son. They recalled that he had last telephoned them on November 2, saying that he was going on a patrol with colleagues in a nearby area. That was the last they heard from him. Maheshâ€™s family was initially informed that he had sustained critical injuries in the encounter. Later, they were told that he had died. The parents recalled that he had last come home in December last year. They had advised him to be careful in view the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

After completing intermediate (plus two) from a private college in Nizamabad, Mahesh passed the competitive exam to be selected for the Army in 2014-15. After training, he was posted in Assam and later at Dehradun before his transfer to Jammu and Kashmir.

He had married Suhasini, daughter of an Army officer, a year ago. Mahesh was the younger of the two siblings. His elder brother works in the Gulf.

According to reports, Praveen Kumar was inspired by army personnel from his village and joined in the Indian Army. He started his career in the Madras Regiment 18 years ago. He is survived by his wife and two young children, who are eight and five years old.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator K Kavitha took to Twitter to pay tributes to Mahesh. Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, assured that Telangana will stand by the soldierâ€™s family. "Thank you for keeping us safe, your heroism will never be forgotten," tweeted Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy.

Meanwhile, officials are making arrangements to bring the mortal remains of both the soldiers to their villages for cremation.