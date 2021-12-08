Army chopper crashes in Nilgiris district, four reported dead

The chopper crashed near a training camp at the Wellington Army Centre in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu

news Crash

An army helicopter crashed in Tamil Naduâ€™s Coonoor district on Wednesday, December 8. Reports say top defence officials were on board the chopper which crashed near a training camp at the Wellington Army Centre in Coonoor. According to initial reports, four people have been killed in the crash and their bodies have been retrieved. Three others have been seriously injured. Around 10 people were on the chopper and the crash happened at the Katteri area in Nilgiris.

Army and police officials have rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Around three people who sustained serious injuries were rescued from the chopper and rushed to hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.