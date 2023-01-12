‘Arjun Das is all yours’: Aishwarya Lekshmi denies dating rumours

“We happened to meet, click a picture and I just posted it. There is nothing brewing here. We are just friends,” Aishwarya clarified in an Instagram story.

Flix Entertainment

On January 11, Wednesday, actor Aishwarya Lekshmi shared a photo on Instagram with actor Arjun Das, accompanied by a heart emoji. This was apparently enough to break hearts and start speculation. It seems Aishwarya’s inbox was soon inundated with queries by fans, who weren’t happy with the idea that their two favourites could be ‘committed’. Many even took to Twitter to express their heartbreak. Finally, Aishwarya had to intervene. A day later, she responded to all concerned fans via an Instagram story, clarifying that the duo was, indeed, not dating.

“To all Arjun Das fans who have been messaging me since yesterday, be rest assured. He is all yours,” she wrote. Further explaining the circumstances in which the photo of contention was taken, she said, “We happened to meet. Click a picture and I just posted it. There is nothing brewing here. We are just friends.”

Soon after the story was posted, fans took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the clarification and heave a sigh of relief.

Arjun Das Fans to Aishwarya akka after clarification: pic.twitter.com/UZbcxP4E2L — One Shot Espresso (@S_Eashwar) January 12, 2023

Arjun das and Aishwarya lekshmi?



how could you do this to me? @iam_arjundas pic.twitter.com/Sx0gsLO4A8 — ലില്ലി (@lilly8004) January 11, 2023

Arjun das broke millions of hearts and I know it bc Im one of them January 11, 2023

Aishwarya and Arjun Das haven’t yet worked together, but both were part of the Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, which was released on Amazon Prime Video last year. While Aishwarya starred in the segment Nizhal Tharum Idham in the anthology, Arjun played a lead role in Loners.

Aishwarya was last seen in the bilingual film Gatta Kusthi, and will soon be seen in a prominent role in Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated Ponniyin Selvan-II. Arjun, on the other hand, had made a small appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. It was earlier reported that Arjun would be making his debut in Bollywood soon. According to reports, Arjun is playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. He is also starring in Vasantha Balan’s Aneethi and Lokesh’s Kaithi 2.