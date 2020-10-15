Archana Chandoke joins â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Tamil 4 as wildcard contestant

In a promotional video released by the show, Archana was seen arguing with Suresh Chakravarthy while interacting with the other housemates.

The latest development in Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is that television host Archana Chandoke entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant on Thursday. A promotional video was released by the show, featuring Archana's entry into the house. In another video, she is seen getting into an argument with Suresh Chakravarthy while interacting with their housemates. She is also seen giving titles to the housemates based on their behaviour in the house in the past week.



Archanaâ€™s television debut happened with Sun TV's Comedy Time, along with Chitti Babu. The comedy show was a huge hit and Archana gained much recognition for her stint in it. After that, she was seen in shows like Ilamai Puthumai on Sun TV, and later switched to Vijay TV where she hosted Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru and Namma Veetu Kalyanam. Later, after a break from television, she came back as the host of the second season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors on Zee Tamil. She has also featured in films.



Coming back to Bigg Boss 4, the latest season began on a high note, with several fights and controversies brewing in the house. Suresh Chakravarthy, who is making his comeback into television with this show, is viewed as the centre of controversies by netizens for his superfluous argument with fellow contestant Anitha Sampath over a comment on newsreaders. Suresh also got into heated arguments with fellow contestants Rio and Velmurugan over many matters. Meanwhile, Sanam Shetty and Balaji Murugadoss had an argument over an unrelated issue.



The list of contestants nominated for eviction in the first week includes Sanam Shetty, Shivani Narayanan, Samyuktha Karthik, Rekha Harris, Gabriella Charlton, Aajeedh Khalique and Ramya Pandian. Aajeedh received an eviction-free pass for the week, leaving behind all the other seven to face the risk of elimination through a task.



This season of Bigg Boss Tamil will be exciting, to say the least. The show stands out with the unique and spectacular design of the house, in which the contestants will stay for 100 days. According to various reports, the producers of the show have taken adequate safety measures and precautions; all the contestants were tested negative for COVID-19, and even quarantined themselves in the same hotel for two weeks, before entering the show.

