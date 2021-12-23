AR Rahman to compose music for Fahadh Faasil’s Malayankunju

The film is directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran, scripted by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Fazil.

Flix Mollywood

Music maestro AR Rahman has been roped in to give music for Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film Malayankunju, which is now slated to be an ‘ARR Musical.’ The composer shared the news on his social media on Thursday. Malayankunju is directed by Sajimon Prabhakaran and is scripted by Mahesh Narayanan. The trailer of the movie is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 22.

Fahadh and Rajisha Vijayan play the lead pair in Malayankunju with Indrans and Jaffer Idukki roped in for pivotal roles. Producer Fazil, who is also Fahadh’s father, has several hit movies to his credit, including the one that introduced Mohanlal to the Malayalam cinema audience, Manjil Virinja Pookkal.

Speaking about the making of Malayakunju earlier, director Sajimon Prabhakaran had said in an interview that the story is “completely unique,” and that the entire film will be shot in Kerala. The technical crew of this film includes Sushin Shyam for music. Mahesh Narayanan, besides handling the script is in charge of the cinematography and editing with Arju Ben joining him in doing the edits. Sources in the know say that Sanu John Varghese was the initial choice to handle the cinematography but his unavailability forced Mahesh Narayanan to take up that department as well.

The movie had gone on floors earlier this year in January, with the shooting beginning on January 28 in Erattupetta, Kottayam. In March this year, during the shooting of the film, Fahadh Faasil had sustained injuries after a fall on the sets and was discharged from the hospital a few days later.

Fahadh recently made his Telugu debut with the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 which revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. He essays the role of an IPS officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the movie.