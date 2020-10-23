APPSC Group-I mains exams postponed after Andhra HC order

Several candidates had moved the court over various discrepancies in the preliminary exam and preparation of merit list.

The Andhra Pradesh state government has postponed the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission's (APPSC) Group-I mains examinations on the directions issued by the High Court. The examinations for the high-level government posts were scheduled to be held between November 2 and November 13.

"It is hereby informed that the mains (descriptive type) examinations for Group-I services are postponed as per the directions issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court," said APPSC Secretary, PSR Anjaneyulu. "The revised dates will be announced on October 29 after complying with the instructions of the AP High Court," he added.

After a notification was issued for the filling up of 160 Group-I posts in the state, the preliminary examination was conducted on May 5, 2019, after which several candidates approached the HC challenging the results of the exam, the Times of India has reported. According to ToI, some of the candidates had sought cancellation of the exam over several questions with translation errors, while a few others had objected to the preparation of the merit list without proper application of reservation for various categories eligible for it.

According to The New Indian Express, some candidates demanded that the preliminary exam be cancelled, as 51 out of the total 120 questions asked in the exam had been mistranslated from English to Telugu. A few other candidates have also demanded that a different merit list be prepared after excluding the questions which involved the translation errors. While the APPSC has already prepared the merit list after excluding 25 of the questions, the petitionersâ€™ counsel reportedly argued that another 26 questions also had errors and must be removed.

The counsel for APPSC on the other hand told the HC that the candidates did not express objection when multiple iterations of the answer key was released and had instead moved the court.

Meanwhile, the state public service commission has announced that the list of candidates provisionally selected for verification of original certificates and interviews for the posts of junior lecturers has been put up on its website.

With IANS inputs