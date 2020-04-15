Appleâ€™s iPhone 12 series to see design change, may look more like iPad Pro

Rumours suggest that the new iPhones are likely to have flat stainless steel edges with sharply rounded corners.

Atom Tech Shorts

Apple Inc holds a launch event every fall unveiling its new set of iPhones. The interest in this yearâ€™s iPhone 12 models has been heightened due to two main reasons; one is they will be the companyâ€™s first set of 5G phones and the other is that Apple is predicted to bring in a lot of design changes to the iPhones.

Rumours keep floating around on what to expect from the 2020 iPhone models. None of this stand officially confirmed. The trade goes by the previous track record of the source leaking such information to give some credence to it.

Based on some details published by Bloomberg, Apple is going to keep the recently launched iPad Pro as the base on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max models. One major addition will be the LiDAR 3D sensor that has been fitted on the iPad Pro giving the device a lot of scope for augmented reality (AR) capabilities. The same LiDAR 3D sensor will be part of the rear camera setup in the top two models. If rumours are to be believed, there are going to be four iPhone models to be announced this September. These are likely to sport 5.4-inch display, two iPhones with 6.1-inch display and the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max with 6.7-inch display. Bloombergâ€™s report talks of flat stainless-steel edges and rounded corners. Some part of the design is supposed to resemble the iPhone 5.

There will be the all new A14 Bionic chipset built on the 5nm technology fitted as the processor and it is expected to lift the performance of the iPhone models to another level.

Some quarters had earlier raised apprehensions on the companyâ€™s ability to stick to its launch schedule in view of the large-scale disruption in factory operations in China where most of the iPhone components get manufactured and the phones are assembled there as well. However other sources say there will be no change in the September schedule, even if the company has to delay shipments by a few days.