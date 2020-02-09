To appease Umesh Katti, Yediyurappa promises he will be made minister in the future

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday promised to make Hukkeri MLA Umesh Katti a minister in the future. The Chief Minister was speaking at his residence in Shikaripura after reports emerged that Umesh Katti, an eight-time MLA, was unhappy at being sidelined yet again after 10 MLAs who joined the party from Congress and JD(S) were sworn in as ministers in the Karnataka cabinet. "He (Umesh Katti) should have been made a minister in the first list but for inescapable reasons, it did not happen. He will be made a minister in the future. There is no space to accommodate everyone and these 10 MLAs have left their party and come to the BJP to help," Yediyurappa said.

Umesh Katti had earlier told media persons that he was one of the MLAs who will be made a minister in the cabinet expansion. But when the party announced the list of new ministers, it did not include his name. The party named the 10 of the 17 rebel leaders who left the Congress and JD(S) to join the BJP last year as ministers. Their decision paved the way for the collapse of the JD(S)- Congress coalition government and for the BJP to come to power in the state.

Yediyurappa sought to play down any rift between old-time BJP leaders and the newly confirmed ministers. He confirmed that the distribution of portfolios among ministers in Karnataka will take place on Monday morning. The portfolios of the ministers has not been announced yet. "I am preparing for the Budget speech on March 5 and focusing on development work," Yediyurappa added.