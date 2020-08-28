AP Police register case in the suspicious death of a Dalit who abused Jagan

The deceased, Om Prathap, made a video complaining against liquor being sold beyond MRP.

news Death

Police have registered a case in the suspicious death of 28-year-old Dalit man, Om Prathap, who had spoken in an abusive manner against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Prathap died on August 24 in his residence in Bandakadapalli, Somala mandal, Chittoor district, leading to allegations that he killed himself after harassment by YSRCP leaders and the police.

Allegedly, a day before his death, Prathap, who appears to be in a drunken state, videographed an abusive rant against the non-availability of branded alcohol in liquor outlets and complained about excessive charge against the Maximum Retail Price on beer.

In the video, Prathap claims that he had voted for Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2019 Assembly elections and vents his anger against the additional tax levied on liquor. This video reportedly went viral, following which he received threats from the YSRCP leaders in Punganur constituency, according to the TDP.

Following wide outrage and speculations of foul play in Prathap’s death, who belongs to the Mala community, categorized as Scheduled Caste, police have registered a case under 174 code of criminal procedure (crpc) (174. Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.)

Speaking to TNM, Somala inspector Laxmikanth said, “The family claims that he died of natural causes and do not want any investigation. The family is not cooperating and are taking offence to the investigation. We are still probing the matter. Only after investigation can we make a statement.”

However, regardless of the claims of the family, the TDP alleges that Prathap was forced to kill himself after receiving threatening calls from YSRCP leaders.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had written a letter to Director General of Police, Gautam Sawang, asking him to examine the call records of Prathap. Accusing the Jagan-led government of being ‘anti-Dalit’, Naidu accused that police in the state either fails to act against violence committed agaisnt Dalits or colludes with the ruling party leaders.