AP man immolates self near Collectorate office

In a shocking incident, a man ended his life on front of the District Collector's office in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. According to reports, the man was agitated over a credit issue in a self help group which his mother and wife were a part of.

The police identified the man as N Rajashekar Reddy, a 40-year-old resident of Gugudu village in Narpala in the district. Reddy was declared brought dead when he was rushed to government hospital by the police.

Reddy came to the Collectorate to submit a representation at â€˜Spandanaâ€™ grievance redressal programme which is a weekly drive led by the District Collector every Monday.

Reddy's allegation was that his 59-year-old mother Ramalakshmiâ€™s savings were not being given back by a Self-Help Group in the village in Narpala mandal of the district.

He alleged that an amount of Rs 4,000 which his mother was supposed to get was not given to her by her group members and they had allegedly responded improperly when asked about it.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu ordered the District Rural Development Authority Project Director (DRDA-PD) to probe into the matter.

According to a report in Times of India, DRDA -PD reported to the Collector that first Rs 50,000 loan share was disbursed to members of the group from a Rs 5 lakh loan given to them by the government. But another member availed Ramalakshmi's share and duly repaid her in installments.

PD further reported that on September 11 state government disbursed Rs 40133 out of which Rs 4000 were distributed among members under Asara scheme but Reddy's mother Ramalakshmi didn't get the same amount. When the deceased asked the woman who had taken the loan share amount of his mother, it was not given back.

TNM made multiple efforts to reach out to the District Collector and DRDA PD to seek clarification on the matter but they went in futile. If and when they respond this report will be updated.