AP Intermediate results announced, colleges banned from advertising marks and ranks

Most of the Intermediate exams were completed before the lockdown, and evaluation was carried out with safety precautions.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations held in March 2020, for the first and second year of Intermediate (equivalent to class 11 and 12). Most of the exams were held from March 4 to 23, just before the lockdown came into force. One last exam, which was pending, was rescheduled for June 3.

Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Commissioner V Ramakrishna said that around 10.64 lakh students had appeared for the exams.

Sharing the details of the results, Adimulapu Suresh revealed that the pass percentage for first-year students was 59%, while it is 63% for second-year students. While 5,07,230 first-year students appeared for the exams, 3,00,560 of them have passed. For the second year exams, 4,35,655 students appeared and 2,76,389 passed.

The pass percentage for both years was slightly higher among girl students. Among first-year students, 64% of the 2,57,619 girls who appeared for the exam passed, while the pass percentage among boys was 55%. For the second-year exams, 67% of the 2,22,798 girls who appeared for the exam passed, while the pass percentage was 60% among boys.

Among the 13 districts of the state, Krishna district had the highest pass percentage for both first-year and second-year exams. West Godavari and Guntur district shared the second highest pass percentages for the first-year exam, while West Godavari had the second highest pass percentage for the second-year exam. Visakhapatnam district was at third place for the first-year exam, while sharing the third place with Nellore district for the second-year exam.

Among government intermediate colleges, Vizianagaram district showed the best results for both first-year and second-year exam.

Although the lockdown began within four days of starting evaluation of papers, the Education Minister had said that the number of evaluation centres was increased and precautions were taken to carry out the evaluation carefully to avoid COVID-19 infection.

The grading system will continue for second-year students, as they have received their results in the form of grades in their first year. However, the results will be issued in the form of absolute marks starting from this year’s batch of first-year students, officials of the education department said.

Intermediate exam results were changed to a Grade Point Average (GPA) system a few years ago, but the Board of Intermediate Andhra Pradesh has decided to revert to the marks system, as students had reportedly been facing difficulties in admissions to colleges outside the state, while converting the GPA into percentages.

However, no colleges will be allowed to display the marks of students in the form of advertisements in print or electronic media, said BIE Commissioner Ramakrishna.

The “short marks memos” have been uploaded on the BIE website, and the full marks memo will be available from June 15 onwards, said Education Minister Suresh.