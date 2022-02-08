AP govt teachers continue protest over pay revision, reject deal made by other unions

Leaders of teachers' unions quit the Pay Revision Commission Struggle Committee rejecting the sops offered by the government, as their main demand was not accepted.

news Protest

Government teachers in Andhra Pradesh continued their protest over pay revision and other demands, rejecting the deal reached between the state government and the Pay Revision Commission Struggle Committee. Various teachers' unions on Tuesday, February 8, quit the steering committee of the PRC Struggle Committee as a mark of protest over the deal reached on Saturday, February 5. Leaders of the teachers' unions made it clear that they will not accept the sops offered by the government as the main demand for pay revision was not addressed.

Following an agreement with the government, employees had dropped their plans to go on strike from February 7. While the government accepted few demands of the employees' unions, the latter softened their stand on few demands, leading to a seemingly amicable solution. The government did not accept the demand to enhance the pay revision beyond 23%. However, teachers' unions opposed the agreement. They said PRC Sadhana Samithi failed to achieve their main demand of 27% pay revision.

State Teachers' Union president Joseph Sudheer Babu, United Teachers' Federation general secretary KSS Prasad and Andhra Pradesh Teachers' Federation president Hrudaya Raju announced their resignation from the steering committee saying it acted unilaterally during the talks with the government. They announced that they will continue their protest as the government has not accepted their demands. The unions said teachers will participate in the ongoing five-day protest.

The teachers' associations warned that they would intensify their protest. They said a round table meeting will be called soon to chalk out their future course of action. United Teachers' Federation (UTF) leader Venkateshwarlu said the talks between teachers and the government failed.

Venkateshwarlu said the government was ready to give only 10% HRA to teachers. He demanded that the government pay a minimum 12% HRA or continue the old system of HRA. The UTF president also demanded 27% pay revision. He said denying them an opportunity to raise their demands before the Chief Minister was undemocratic.