AP CM Jagan’s flight makes emergency landing due to technical glitch

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was on his way to Delhi for the Global Investor Conference preparatory meeting.

The flight carrying Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was forced to return to Vijayawada's Gannavaram airport shortly after takeoff, following a technical snag. The incident occurred on Monday, January 30, while the CM was on his way to Delhi for the Global Investor Conference preparatory meeting.

According to the statement released by the Chief Minister Office (CMO), at 5:03 p.m the Chief Minister and a group of officials departed from Gannavaram airport on a special flight for their visit to Delhi.

A technical issue with the aircraft was discovered by the pilot shortly after takeoff and around 5:27 p.m. the plane was diverted to Gannavaram. The plane made a safe landing and the CM returned to his home in Tadepalli.The officials stated that they are making alternate plans for the Jagan’s to travel to Delhi. It was also stated that the CM will leave for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

“The pilot had identified the problem of pressurization due to leakage in the AC valve,” said the statement.

Jagan will be attending a round table conference with global investors in the National capital on Tuesday. According to the reports, the event will have several industrialists invited by the state government ahead of the Global Investors summit scheduled to start on March 3, 2023 in Visakhapatnam.