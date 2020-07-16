AP bureaucrat Madireddy Pratap transferred for ‘objectionable’ statements against govt

Pratap’s statements from a recent press meet were found to be critical of the state government.

Andhra Pradesh senior IPS officer Madireddi Pratap received transfer orders for the second time within the span of a week on Wednesday. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued the transfer orders while also finding Pratap’s statements from recent press conference to be in violation of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, and has sought an explanation to be furnished within seven days.

Pratap has now been transferred out from his post as the Additional DGP (Director General of Police), APSP (Andhra Pradesh Special Police) Battalions, and has been asked to report to the General Administration Department. His statements at the press meet were found to have violated conduct rules which disallow AIS members from making a statement to the press “which has the effect of an adverse criticism of action of the State Government.” Pratap has been given seven days to “explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him”.

Pratap had assumed charge as the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director (VC & MD) of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) earlier in January. His appointment had coincided with the merger of the APSRTC with the state government, and the creation of the Public Transport Department. Less than seven months later, the IPS officer was transferred out of the APSRTC, and posted as the Additional DGP , APSP Battalions.

The orders were issued a few days back by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, and the post of APSRTC VC & MD was given as additional charge to Principal Secretary (Roads & Buildings Department) M T Krishna Babu.

Soon after, Pratap held a press conference on Monday, where he said that he received the transfer orders unexpectedly, and it was a surprise for him. Claiming that he had committedly worked on several initiatives to improve public transport in the state.

Explaining multiple initiatives on which he had been working in the past six months since his appointment, Pratap had said, “Now you decide whether I have done a good job based on this. Some people have questioned my integrity. That is very upsetting.”

Although Pratap did not make any statements directly opposing the Jagan Mohan Reddy -led government, he indicated that he had shared a close relationship with Chief Minister Jagan’s late father and former CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. Speaking about having worked in the Chief Minister’s Office as a Secretary during YSR’s term, Pratap said, “Suddenly, fortune withdrew its favour and dropped him from the sky … because he left us this state broke into two,” “he said.

Referring to the alleged disproportionate assets cases against CM Jagan, Pratap said, “Many officers and political leaders were jailed … The CBI conducted inquiries with officers who had worked in the CM office at the time … But during that time, if there was one person who was never suspected for his involvement, it was me,” he said.

Stating that in his 26-year career, he had occupied many high-level positions (including VC & MD of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC)), Pratap indicated that he still had not amassed wealth illegally.

