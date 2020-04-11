AP Arjun says film with Nikhil Kumar will be first-of-its-kind attempt

It was reported a few days before that director AP Arjun will be collaborating for a new film with the Kannada star Nikhil Kumar. The film will be bankrolled by the actor’s home production NK Entertainments.



Confirming that he is working on the project, director AP Arjun has told in an interview to the Times of India that he has completed 50 percent of the script. The director added that it is being planned as a complete commercial potboiler but its speciality is that it is a subject associated with reality; therefore, will bring out the raw emotions.



AP Arjun has been quoted by The New Indian Express as saying, “Genre-wise, this is a first-of-its-kind attempt from my end, and a completely different genre from my previous films, ranging from Ambari to Kiss.”



On choosing his star cast, the director revealed that he is planning on getting theatre artistes on board but the final call will be taken after the writing process is over.



It may be noted here that news emerged in Sandalwood that Nikhil Kumar will be joining hands with the Tollywood director Vijay Kumar Konda for a new project. Recently, the actor confirmed a film with director S Krishna and he has signed Vijay Kumar Konda’s film in quick succession. Plans are on to release the Vijay Kumar directorial in Telugu as well. Touted to be a commercial entertainer with music by Arjun Janya, this film will be produced jointly by Lahari Music and T Series.



There are also reports of Nikhil working with producer Muni Ratna, with whom he had associated for Kurukshetra, very soon. Reports are that this entertainer will have Nikhil as a cop and it will be his first time on screen as a police officer.



The star’s film with AP Arjun will commence after he completes these projects, say sources.



