AP appoints chairpersons to 137 corporations, 58% posts go to SC, ST, BC, minorities

Appointments have been made at the district level like chairpersons for Rajahmundry and Eluru 'smart cities'.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday, July 18 announced the nomination of chairpersons to 61 state-level corporations. The government also named the heads of 66 district-level bodies, including urban development authorities and temple trusts. Of a total of 137 nominated posts that were announced, a total of 79 (58% of the posts) were filled by candidates from SC, ST, BC, minorities categories, while 58 posts were given to the OC category. The posts were divided in half between women and men, with women getting 69 posts and men getting 68 posts.

Home Minister M Sucharita, BC Welfare Minister C V Krishna, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) S R K Reddy and others released the list of the names at a meeting on Saturday afternoon. "Social justice has been the guiding principle in the appointment of heads of various corporations. Of the total, 79 posts were given to Backward Class, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and minorities, including 43 women," they claimed. Some political leaders have also been appointed to head special bodies like the Sangeeta Nrutya (music and dance) Academy, Sahitya Academy and Nataka (theatre) Academy.

Appointments have been made at the district level like chairpersons for Rajahmundry and Eluru 'smart cities'. The Godavari Eastern and Central Delta Boards were merged some time ago, but two heads have been appointed for them. Interestingly, in the district-wise data sheet released by the ruling YSR Congress, there was a footnote saying, "Eastern and Central delta are merged into one, so one of them needs to be dropped."

For the key state bodies like Maritime Board, AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, AP Tourism Development Corporation, Police Housing, Co-operative Central Bank, Sports Authority, Civil Supplies Corporation, Markfed, Irrigation Development Corporation and the State Road Transport Corporation, those from the Reddy community, including four women, have been made the chairpersons. Overall, 26 posts were given to members of the Reddy community. Chairmen have been named for the newly created caste corporations for Reddy, Kamma and Kshatriya. Two more advisors were named on Saturday for rural water supply and social justice.

