Anushka Shetty-Madhavan starrer 'Nishabdham' release date announced

Flix Entertainment

The shooting of Anushka Shetty-Madhavan starrer Nishabdham was wrapped up a few months ago and it is currently in the post-production mode. The film was first supposed to make it to the silver screens on February 20 but had to be postponed due to a delay in post-production.

Now the makers have announced the release date officially. The film will release on April 2 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English languages. This will be Anushka’s first major release since the release of her last Telugu horror-thriller Bhagmathie, in which she played dual characters.

Directed Hemant Madhukar, the film features Madhavan in the role of a celebrity musician named Anthony and Anushka Shetty is playing the role of a mute artist. Tipped to be an investigative thriller, the film will be centered on the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation.

It is being said that this is a unique attempt by the filmmaker. Anushka has reportedly done a lot of research to fit into the character she is playing in the film, say sources. We hear that the actor interacted with a number of speech and hearing-impaired people in Hyderabad to get to know their body language better.

The film also stars Anjali, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala.

Bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory, the team had shot the film in various locations in the US as the story is set there. The technical crew of Nishabdham/Silence includes Gopi Sunder for music and Shaneil Deo for cinematography. Nishabdham will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

(Content provided by Digital Native)