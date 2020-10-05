Anushka Shetty and Vijay Deverakonda to join hands for new Telugu film?

Vijay Deverakonda is currently working on Puri Jagannadhs ‘Fighter’, while Anushka Shetty’s ‘Nishabdham’ recently had an OTT release.

Actors Anushka Shetty and Vijay Deverakonda are likely to join hands for a new Telugu project, as per the latest reports. Anushka has confirmed that she’s signed two new Telugu projects while promoting her latest release, Nishabdham. According to reports, one of the projects is with Vijay Deverakonda, and the two stars are said to have already given their nod.

However, an official announcement is awaited on the project which will be directed by a debutant. As per reports, the project will go on the floors next year, after the competition of Vijay’s upcoming project, Fighter, which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. In Fighter, Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi. “The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and will be dubbed into other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said.

Vijay is expected to sport six-pack abs for this project. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta will distribute the film in Hindi. The script of Fighter was originally pitched to Jr. NTR a few years back, according to reports. For reasons unknown, the project never took off.

There are also reports that Vijay will reunite with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga Reddy for another film next year. Sandeep recently took to Twitter to laud Vijay’s efforts to help middle-class families with essential commodities during the lockdown, through The Deverakonda Foundation.

Sandeep wrote in his tweet, “Alloys are a homogeneous mixture of two or more metallic elements like Iron, Steel, Bronze & Titanium to achieve a greater strength to withstand against all sorts of calamities, corrosion & chemical reactions. And you have a pair made out of it. Great & gutsy @TheDeverakonda (sic)". Replying to Sandeep’s tweet, Vijay said that it’s time they reunite for a new project. "I miss you Vanga. Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown. I cannot wait 2 years to shoot (sic),” Vijay said.

Vijay, who turned producer last year with the Telugu film Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, is all set to foray into the digital space with an upcoming web series which he will bankroll. According to the latest reports, Vijay and his brother Anand Deverakonda will join hands for the series which will be written by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Interestingly, the show will be directed by KVR Mahendra, who directed Anand’s debut film Dorasaani. Vijay is reportedly mighty impressed with Mahendra’s script. The casting process will begin in a few months. If everything goes as planned, this show will be made for Aha, the new streaming platform from Geetha Arts. Vijay also has plans to produce a few more shows over the course of the next couple of years.

