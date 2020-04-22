Anushka’s ‘Nishabdham’ not to release online, clarify makers of film

‘Nishabdham’ is a silent film and has been directed by Hemant Madhukar.

Flix Tollywood

The producers of Anushka Shetty- Madhavan starrer Nishabdham have come up with a statement that their film not release on the OTT platform as stated by a section of the media. In the production house’s official Twitter handle, People Media Factory had requested the netizens not to believe in baseless rumours.

“Please do not believe in any baseless rumours you come across. From the day one of shoot till date, our star and technicians have been pillars of support to us through good & bad times, especially Anushka Shetty garu. Please do not believe in any baseless rumours you come across. If there is any major development, we shall announce it officially,” reads the messge.

Nishabdham, a crossover movie and a silent film, is directed Hemant Madhukar and bankrolled by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under their respective banners Kona Film Corporation and People Media Factory. Starring Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles, Michael Madsen of Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs fame plays a pivotal role in the film. The technical crew of Nishabdham includes Gopi Sunder for music and Shaneil Deo for cinematography. Made in Tamil and Telugu, its dubbed version will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, and English as well.

The team had shot the film in various locations in the US as the story is set there. The weather conditions were extreme and going to minus degrees and it was extremely difficult for the team to shoot, we hear. However, the director completed the shooting in those harsh conditions and got the best visual effects, say sources. It will be a visual treat for the movie buffs to watch; therefore, the filmmakers are set on having a theatrical release after the lockdown ends. It may be noted here that the film was supposed to release this month.