Anupama and Ajith get married weeks after getting their baby back

It was four days after Anipama delivered her baby boy in October 2020, that her parents forcibly took him away.

news News

After waging a long battle to get back their one-year-old baby boy, Anupama and Ajith were formally married on Friday, December 31, when they signed a marriage register at a local Registrar office in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of their son Aden. "We had submitted our papers for getting legally married a few weeks back and somehow we were asked to come on the last day of 2021.

We are really happy now and this day even happier as we have become legally husband and wife in the presence of our son," said a beaming Anupama to the media."We never planned this, as we had stopped making all such planning after realising nothing went as we planned. Now the only agenda we have before us is to show how to live well and nothing else is going to matter," added Anupama.

It was four days after she delivered her baby boy in October 2020, that her parents allegedly forcibly took him away and then two state-backed agencies, Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCWC) and the Child Welfare Committee allowed the adoption of the child to a couple in Andhra Pradesh. All this, without the consent of the parents. Anupamaâ€™s father, Jayachandran, is a local leader of the ruling CPI(M) party in Kerala.

Following media outcry, which began in September, action started on the distraught mother's pleas. A local family court, which was to have formalised the adoption, stayed the process and the baby was brought from Andhra Pradesh and DNA tests were conducted. After confirmation, Anupama and Ajith got back their baby.

Anupama blamed a few people for playing a role in taking her baby away and it included the police, a notary, and officials attached to the KSCCWC. She was an active SFI activist while Ajith is a former local leader of the DYFI â€” the youth organisation of the CPI-M. Anupama's grandfather was one of the topmost CPI-M leaders in the stateâ€™s capital district in the 70's and 80's.