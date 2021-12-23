Anti-conversion Bill passed by Karnataka Assembly in voice vote

Opposition Congress MLAs stormed the well of the House in protest, but the Speaker accepted a voice vote to pass the controversial Bill.

The Karnataka Assembly passed the controversial anti-conversion Bill, aimed at penalising 'forced' conversions, through a voice vote on Thursday, December 23. Opposition party Congress opposed the Bill, and when the Bill was passed, many MLAs stormed the well of the Assembly. The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, December 21 and was discussed through the day on Thursday, December 23. The Bill, modeled along the lines of similar laws in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, prohibits “unlawful conversions” from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

The bill, also opposed by Christian community leaders, provides for protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. It proposes penal provisions, and insists that those who wish to convert to another faith should file a declaration before the District Magistrate in a prescribed format at least 30 days in advance.

The BJP during the Assembly discussion said that the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021', popularly known as the anti-conversion Bill, is a mere extension of the draft proposal prepared by the Congress back in 2016, prompting a protest from Congress MLAs.

Minister for Home, Araga Jnanedra in his opening remarks on the Bill said that the anti-conversion bill is the "brainchild" of the Congress. Karnataka Minister for Law, J Madhuswamy added that the draft was prepared by the Law Commission as per the directions of the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Former Karnataka Minister Siddaramaiah shot back, saying that the draft prepared in 2016 is completely different from the current Bill the state government has introduced, and that it never went past the Cabinet.

