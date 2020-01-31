Anti-CAA protest: Congress-led UDF forms human maps of India in Kerala

Congress workers rallied in playgrounds and stood holding hands to outline India's borders and also took a pledge to defend the Constitution.

Thousands of people came together to form human maps of India, organised by the Congress-led UDF, across Kerala as a mark of protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday.

Intensifying its protest against the CAA, the Congress- led UDF organised the formation of human map in 12 of the 14 districts barring Wayanad and Kozhikode.

The programme was cancelled in Kozhikode due to the demise of veteran Congress leader M Kamalam this morning.

At Wayanad, MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took out a protest rally against the CAA.

The Congress in Kerala has been organising protest marches under the leadership of MPs and MLAs and local leaders since the past few days.

Senior Congress leader and Congress Working Committee member AK Antony participated in the human map in the state capital, while UDF leaders including Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran and others participated in the protest at various places.

Antony led party workers in registering their protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and asserted that his party will continue to step up its opposition to the amended law.

Congress workers rallied in playgrounds in their respective areas and stood holding hands to outline India's borders and also took a pledge to defend the Constitution.

The Congress move comes in the wake of a 700-km-long human chain formed by Communist Party of India-Marxist supporters in Kerala last Sunday. Over seven million people are reported to have stood along the National Highway from Kasargode in north Kerala to the southern tip in the state capital district. The Congress has organised a series of protests at the state level against the CAA.

