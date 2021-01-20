'Annaatthe' shoot delayed, Siva to begin pre-production of Suriyaâ€™s film

This is the first-time collaboration of Siva and Suriya.

It was announced last year that Suriya and filmmaker Siruthai Siva will team up for a new project which will be bankrolled by Studio Green. It was supposed to go on the floors after Siva completes shooting for Rajinikanthâ€™s Annaatthe, which was supposed to be wrapped up by this month. However, the shoot has been postponed due to Rajinikanthâ€™s health and has been pushed by a few months.

Reliable sources have now confirmed that Siva has already begun the pre-production process for his project with Suriya which is expected to go on the floors in the second half of the year. The yet-untitled film will mark the first time collaboration of Suriya and Siva.

Meanwhile, Suriya has a film with Vetrimaaran in his kitty. Last seen in Sudha Kongaraâ€™s Soorarai Pottru inspired by the life of Captain GR Gopinath of Air Deccan, heâ€™s currently busy wrapping up work on the upcoming Netflix original film, Navarasa. Suriyaâ€™s segment in the film has been directed by Gautham Menon and it marks their reunion after a decade. Suriyaâ€™s film with Vetrimaaran is based on the novel Vaadivasal. Written by CS Chellappa, the story is about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practised in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. Vaadivasal will be produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaranâ€™s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush. However, Suriya will only work on Vaadivasal after he completes his next project Aruvaa with director Hari.

Suriya also has a film with director Pandiraj in the pipeline. Sun Pictures had announced that they will be bankrolling this project with director Pandiraj. The project, currently dubbed Suriya 40, marks the first time collaboration of Suriya and Pandiraj. As per reliable sources, Suriya 40 will go on the floors early next year. Known for wrapping up projects in a very short span, Pandiraj hopes to finish shooting in a single schedule. It is tipped to be another rural action drama.

