Anil Ravipudi to direct Balayya?

Flix Tollywood

Reports have surfaced that director Anil Ravipudi may soon direct the Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna. The director is a self-confessed fan of Balayya and has expressed his desire to work with him in the past.

Earlier, there were reports that he would wield the megaphone for the star’s film titled Rama Rao Garu but for some reason this project did not take off. However, with Balayya’s last outing Ruler turning out to be a box office dud, he was looking for a young and energetic director to take up his next project and Anil Ravupudi, being one of the most successful directors in the Telugu film industry right now, tops the list.

Sources in the know say that the director is excited to work with his idol and will certainly come up with an apt script this time.

It is well known that Anil Ravipudi’s F2: Fun and Frustration was a mega-hit following which it was announced that there would be a sequel to it. An update about this sequel, titled F3, is that it will hit the silver screens for Sankranthi next year and the shooting will begin in August this year.

Venkatesh and Varun Tej, who played the lead roles in F2 have been retained for the sequel as well and the director is in the process of roping in another actor to join the star. An official announcement about this is expected to be made soon.

Anil Ravipudi’s last film release was the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a big hit. Sarileru Neekevvaru was bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banners AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for this venture, which hit the marquee for Sankaranthi this year.

