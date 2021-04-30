Anil Geela of 'My Village Show' to livestream wedding, puts up wacky digital invite

People can dance for a song at home and send the video to Anil if they want to be part of the bhaarat.

Flix Entertainment

Anil Geela, who rose to fame in the Telugu states through YouTube vlogs and is a part of the popular 'My Village Show' channel, is all set to get married in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic on May 1. He has come up with an innovative digital invite for his wedding which will be streamed online. Typical to his style, the COVID-19 themed wedding card is in the Telangana dialect and has a dash of humour to it.

'My Village Show' on YouTube showcases life in rural Telangana. Recently, Anil also started his own YouTube channel where he puts up vlogs about his personal experiences. He has over 478k subscribers on YouTube.

In the card, Anil has mentioned that he and his fiancee, Aamani, have tested negative for the coronavirus and that the wedding ceremony will take place among their family members in a small temple in his village. He has requested his audience to attend the wedding online and to not go in person.