In a disturbing incident, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year old daughter received rape threats from a social media user following Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday night. CSK failed to chase a 168-run target, losing the game to KKR by 10 runs. Dhoni's wife Sakshi, got threats on her Instagram account.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan said that no matter how a player plays, it does not give anyone the authority to threaten a young child. “All the players giving their best, sometimes it just doesn’t work but it doesn’t give any one any authority to give a threat to a young child,” he said. 

Actor-turned-politician Nagma tweeted, "Where are we headed as a Nation? It's disgusting Dhoni's 5-Year-Old Daughter Ziva is Getting Rape Threats after CSK Lost IPL Match to KKR. Mr #PM what is this happening In our country?? "Sowmya Reddy, MLA from Jayanagara, Karnataka, wrote on her timeline, "This is just nasty! What's happening to our country? Where are we heading?"

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "This has to be the most disgusting example of how social media platforms are being misused."

There was outrage on social media after the threat

Fans have often taken losses personally and vented their frustration out on the players. In the past, fans have pelted stones at players' homes, burnt posters and hurled abuses, and this seems to be only getting worse. Sometimes, the players’ spouses and partners are also blamed for their performance. 

CSK on Tuesday seemed to be in control of the match against KKR and on course for a victory. However, some sluggish batting towards the end from skipper Dhoni along with Kedhar Jadhav, when the team needed big runs, cost them the game. 

