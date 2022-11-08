Andhra women partly buried in mud amid property dispute, relative booked

Crime

Two men in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Srikakulam district were booked for dumping mud on a mother-daughter duo which resulted in them being partly buried, during a scuffle over a property dispute. On Sunday, November 6, 70-year-old Kotra Dalamma and her daughter Savitri tried to stage a sit-in protest, as Savitriâ€™s cousin Kotra Rama Rao had begun construction activity on a vacant land whose ownership was under dispute. As the two women tried to obstruct the tractor pouring mud on the site, Rama Rao allegedly instructed the driver to dump the mud on the two women. As a result, the women were partially buried. In videos that have since been widely circulated, the women were shown being dug out and rescued by onlookers.

The incident occurred in Haripuram village of Srikakulamâ€™s Mandasa mandal. Based on a complaint from the two women, police have booked the tractor driver Prakasa Rao, and the womenâ€™s relative Rama Rao, under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to reports, the property dispute over the vacant land has continued for several years, and both parties have registered several cases against each other in the past. The land had earlier been divided among Dalammaâ€™s deceased husband and his siblings, and Dalamma and her only child Savitri have reportedly been trying to claim their inheritance from their relatives.

On November 6, when construction activity was going on at the disputed site, the women arrived and tried to stop it, said Mandasa Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar. As they tried to obstruct the tractor, the driver poured mud on them, he said. Based on their complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered the next day, and the accused are expected to be arrested on Tuesday.

