Andhra ticket pricing row: Chiranjeevi, others likely to meet CM Jagan on Feb 10

The meeting is likely to take place as Cinematography Minister Perni Nani met Jagan and briefed him on the deliberations a government-appointed committee had with stakeholders.

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi along with some other representatives of the Telugu film industry are likely to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 10 over cinema ticket prices. A decision on the contentious issue is likely to be taken during the meeting. Indications to this effect were available after minister for cinematography Perni Nani met the Chief Minister and briefed him on the deliberations the government-appointed committee had with various stake-holders.

The minister is understood to have conveyed to the chief minister the views of the committee on fixing minimum and maximum ticket prices and the problems of cinema theatre owners. It may be recalled that Chiranjeevi had met Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 12 amid the row between Andhra Pradesh and Tollywood over cinema ticket prices.

On the invitation of the Chief Minister, Chiranjeevi had a meeting with him at Jagan's official residence at Tadepalli in Amaravati. After a one-and-half hour long meeting, the actor had told reporters that Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to the issues raised by him on behalf of the film industry, exhibitors and theatre owners.

The Chief Minister had assured him that a mutually acceptable decision will be taken. He had told the actor that he will convey the issues raised by him to the committee constituted by the government. He said a draft will be prepared and he will be invited again for consultation before issuing a Government Order.

Chiranjeevi had said that he would discuss the draft with all stakeholders in the industry and would be happy to take them along to meet the Chief Minister next time. Chiranjeevi also appealed to all in the industry not to avoid issuing statements on the issue. His appeal had come amid a bitter war of words between some Tollywood personalities and cinematography minister and leaders of ruling YSR Congress party. Several producers, actors, exhibitors and cinema theatre owners had slammed the state government for slashing the ticket prices saying this has led to closure of some theatres.