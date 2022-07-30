Andhra teen dies by suicide due to harassment from loan recovery agents

The victim's family had reportedly borrowed Rs 3.5 lakh from a bank to pay for her schooling but because of certain financial issues, the family was unable to make the payment.

news Death

A 18-year-old girl died by suicide on Thursday, July 28, in Nandigama town in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district after she was allegedly harassed by loan recovery agents, the police said. The police have identified the deceased as Jasthi Haritha Varshini, a resident of Nandigama Rythupeta.

Jasthi Haritha Varshini had scored in the top 15,000 of the Engineering, Agricultural, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET), according to the police, who also said that a suicide note was discovered at her home.

According to reports, the victim's family had borrowed Rs 3.5 lakh from a bank using a credit card to pay for her schooling. But because of certain financial issues, the family was unable to make the payment. Following this, the loan recovery agents reportedly visited her home and humiliated her father in front of neighbours.

The police have registered a case and investigation is ongoing.

Kanaka Rao, the Inspector-in-charge of Nandigama Police Station told the media that special teams have been formed to investigate the case.

Recently, a number of such cases have come to light, in which loan apps entice borrowers with promises of quick loans with high interest rates and processing fees, but the recovery agents later turn to various forms of harassment, including calling borrowers' contacts and disclosing personal information to them.

On July 19, another similar incident was reported, where a fireman was found dead in Hyderabad after being harassed over repayment of borrowed money by organisers of online loan apps.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Watch: Why custodial deaths keep happening in India