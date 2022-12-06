Andhra techie slits medico’s throat and kills her for refusing to marry him

Tapaswi, a third-year medical student, had broken up with Gnaneswar in November and had even approached the police due to his harassment, a police officer said.

A third-year student of a dental college in Vijayawada was killed by her stalker, who slit her throat for refusing to marry him on Monday, December 5. The murder happened in Takkellapadu village of Guntur district’s Pedakakani mandal, where the woman, Tapaswi, had gone to stay with a friend. Her former boyfriend Gnaneswar followed her there, and following an argument over her rejection of his marriage proposal, he allegedly slit her throat with a surgical blade, police said.

According to Pedakakani Circle Inspector (CI) Suresh, Tapaswi and Gnaneswar, both natives of Krishna district, met about two years ago on Instagram and had been in a relationship since then. While Tapaswi was a medical student, Gnaneswar is a BTech graduate who had been working as a software engineer. Lately, they had been fighting often, and had broken up in November, he said. About a month ago, Tapaswi had even filed a complaint against Gnaneswar at a police station in Krishna district, which further escalated their differences, the CI added. “They had decided to get married but had frequent fights recently. In November, there seemed to have been a meeting where family elders also intervened. Since then, they had not been in touch,” the police officer said.

Lately, Gnaneswar had been forcing her to marry him, but Tapaswi had refused and gone to stay with her friend, the CI said. On Monday, Gnaneswar figured out that Tapaswi was in Takkellapadu, and reached there around 8.50 pm. “He felt she wouldn't marry him, so he argued with her and slit her throat with a surgical blade. His intention seemed to have been that if she didn’t marry him, she shouldn’t marry anyone else. He had decided that if she wouldn’t marry him, she shouldn’t live. He was arguing that both of them should die and while doing so, he slit her throat. The woman died on the way to the hospital. He attempted suicide but is out of danger, and has been arrested,” the CI said.

While Tapaswi is a native of Krishnapuram village of Vuyyuru mandal in Krishna district, Gnaneswar is a BTech graduate from Manikonda village of Unguturu mandal of the same district, and has been working for a private company.

