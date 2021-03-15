Andhra sees highest single day spike since Jan 8 with 298 new COVID-19 cases

The total tally in the state is now at 8.91 lakh, while the death toll stands at 7,184.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh shot up to 1,400 as 298 new cases were reported on Sunday. This makes it the highest single day spike since January 8, that took the total number of cases in the state to 8.91 lakh. In a 24-hour period ending 9 am on Sunday, 164 patients had recovered and two more succumbed in the state, a health department bulletin said.

The total recoveries now touched 8.83 lakh while the death toll stood at 7,184, it said. The state has now completed 1.45 crore tests that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 6.14%.

The cumulative positives in Chittoor district crossed 88,000, the third highest in the state, as it added 90 fresh cases in a day. It now has 479 active cases. Guntur district added 48, Krishna, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam reported 32 fresh cases each. Kurnool, which reported zero cases on Saturday, added 14 on Sunday while Kadapa added 12 and Prakasam reported 11.

The remaining five districts reported less than 10 new cases each, according to the bulletin. SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts saw one fresh COVID-19 fatality each in a day.

In neighbouring Telangana too, the number of COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise. More than 200 cases were reported for a second consecutive day on Sunday.

For the first time after nearly two months, Telangana on Saturday reported more than 200 cases. The number of COVID-19 cases jumped from 216 to 228.

According to the daily media bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported 46 new cases, followed by Rangareddy at 17 and Medchal Malkajgiri with 15. Only three districts reported no cases while in the remaining 27 districts, the count was in single digit.

The total number of active cases in Telangana also mounted to 1,993. They include 795 individuals who are in home and institutional quarantine.