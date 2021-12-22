Andhra reports second Omicron case, patient had travelled to Tirupati from Chennai

The patient is presently healthy and under institutional quarantine.

news Coronavirus

A second case of the Omicron variant was reported in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, December 22. Authorities said that the person who tested positive for the variant was a 39-year-old foreign traveller who landed at the Chennai airport from Kenya on December 10.

“She reached Tirupati by car. She was tested on reaching Tirupati and declared RT-PCR positive for COVID-19 on December 12. Sample was sent to Centre For Cellular And Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad for genome sequencing and result was declared as positive for the Omicron variant on December 22,” a statement from the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh stated. The statement added that six of her family members tested negative for the coronavirus.

The patient is presently healthy and under institutional quarantine and has been put under observation by the state Health Department. This is the second case of the Omicron variant identified in Andhra Pradesh after a 34-year-old man, who returned to Vizianagaram district from Ireland late last month, tested positive for the new variant.

“So far, a total of 45 foreign travellers and nine contacts tested positive for the coronavirus and all the samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing,” the statement said, adding that the public is advised not to panic. The statement also urged the general public to take precautions and follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 213 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across 15 states and Union Territories so far. Out of these, 90 people have recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Delhi has recorded the maximum of 57 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana at 24, Karnataka at 19, Rajasthan at 18, Kerala at 15 and Gujarat at 14.

Read: CM Jagan’s birthday banners vandalised, YSRCP leaders blame MLA RK Roja