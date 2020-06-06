Andhra reports 161 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, highest so far

This is the first instance of a 3-fold spike in cases within 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 161 positive coronavirus cases. This is the first time that the tally has entered a 3-digit figure in Andhra Pradesh on a single day, making it the highest daily tally reported from the state.

While fluctuations have been a common feature, this is the first instance of a three-fold spike in cases within 24 hours. The single day count of COVID-19 cases had dipped to 50 on Friday.

With the latest update on Saturday, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 3,588.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the state nodal officer, 12,771 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. In comparison, 9,831 tests were conducted in the preceding testing cycle. Andhra Pradesh has tested 4,36,335 samples till date, coming after Rajasthan with 4,80,910, Maharashtra with 5,24,002, and Tamil Nadu with 5,60,673 tests so far.

On Saturday, 29 persons were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative tally of cured persons to 2,323 on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh currently has 1,192 active cases that are being treated at various hospitals. With a recovery rate of 58.32%, the state ranks sixth in the country. The national average for recovery stands at 48.2%.

No deaths were reported during the last 24 hours and so the death toll remains at 73.

Andhra Pradesh's mortality rate of 1.64% is ranked 10th among the states, according to figures issued by the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday.

Saturday also saw the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases among returnees from other states rise to 741 from Friday's figure of 700 cases.The tally of active cases climbed to 467 from the 442 cases reported on Friday. On a positive note, 16 persons from this category were discharged on Saturday.

With 8 new cases detected among foreign returnees, their cumulative tally went up to 131, even as the tally of active cases in this category climbed to 127 on Saturday.