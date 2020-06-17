Andhra registered economic growth rate of 8.16% in 2019-20

The state presented a Budget with a proposed expenditure for Rs 2,24,789.18 crore on Tuesday, a decrease of 1.4% from lastyear, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

news Budget

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday presented its Budget, with a proposed expenditure of Rs 2,24,789.18 crore. "The 2020-21 Budget estimates entail an overall decrease of 1.4% over the 2019-20 budget estimates on account of major economic slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic," Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath told the Assembly.

The revenue expenditure is estimated at Rs 1.8 lakh crore while capital expenditure including loan repayments, is estimated at around Rs 44 thousand crore. The estimated Revenue Deficit is around Rs 18 thousand crore and the Fiscal Deficit is estimated at around Rs. 48 thousand crore, the Finance Minister added.

"When our government assumed office in June 2019, we had many challenges to tackle, many hurdles to clear and many rough waters to negotiate. In 2019, we inherited a state economy which had been slowing down. From the point of view of financial management, the tsunami of pending bills to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore left by the previous government only made matters worse," Rajendranath said.

"Having identified the challenges, our government is devoting energy towards meaningful solutions. It was vital that we immediately set out a long-term strategic plan to secure Andhra Pradeshâ€™s future," he added.

Here are the provisions made to some of the important sectors.

Education