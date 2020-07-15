Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday recorded as many as 2432 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest cycle of testing. A testing cycle consists of 24 hours. As of 9 am on Wednesday, 2412 of those diagnosed are from the state while 20 are those from other states.
For the first time ever since the pandemic started, the daily count of cases has crossed the 2,000 mark. The state registered a total of 2,430 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Guntur district saw the highest spike with 468 new cases, while Kurnool recorded 403 cases. Chitoor registered 257 new cases, while East Godavari saw 247 new cases.
In the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Wednesday, 22197 samples were tested. In total, the state has tested 12,17,963 samples so far. The total active patients in the state are 16,621.
At least 805 patients recovered and were discharged from different hospitals on Wednesday. A total of 18378 patients have been discharged so far.
On Wednesday, a relatively high number of fatalities too were revealed, a total of 44 deaths taking the number of people who have succumbed to the infection to 452. Anantapur, West Godavari saw nine deaths in each district. Kurnool registered five deaths while Chittoor, East Godavari and Vishkapatanam together recorded 12 deaths. Kadapa, Prakasam and Krishna together saw six deaths with each recording two deaths each, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported one death each.
Till now, the most number of deaths have been reported from Kurnool district. While Kurnool recorded 113 deaths, Krishna district has witnessed 85 deaths and Anantapur 49 deaths. The last two days has seen a spike in fatalities and crossed 40 in number on both days.
As per the official media bulletin, a total of 16621 patients are being treated for the virus. Of these, the media health bulletin said 14059 patients are being treated at hospitals while 2,562 are being treated at COVID Care Centres.