Andhra records 2432 new COVID-19 patients, total deaths stand at 452

Guntur and Kurnool are continuing to be hotspots.

news Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday recorded as many as 2432 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest cycle of testing. A testing cycle consists of 24 hours. As of 9 am on Wednesday, 2412 of those diagnosed are from the state while 20 are those from other states.

For the first time ever since the pandemic started, the daily count of cases has crossed the 2,000 mark. The state registered a total of 2,430 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Guntur district saw the highest spike with 468 new cases, while Kurnool recorded 403 cases. Chitoor registered 257 new cases, while East Godavari saw 247 new cases.

In the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Wednesday, 22197 samples were tested. In total, the state has tested 12,17,963 samples so far. The total active patients in the state are 16,621.