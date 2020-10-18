Andhra Pradesh to see heavy rains, thundershowers over next four days: IMD

Heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal AP on Sunday and Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday, is expected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers with lightning at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Yanam over the next four days. The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal AP and Yanam on Sunday and Rayalaseema on Monday and Tuesday. A cyclonic circulation lying over west central Bay of Bengal off AP coast, extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level has been identified.

"A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal around Monday. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours," an IMD official said.

According to the weather forecasting department, the trough between 1.5 km to 2.1 km above the mean sea level from the cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal off south AP coast to cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure system over east central, and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea along latitude 18 degrees north has become less marked. Saturday was mostly cloudy in the Godavari districts. There was no sunshine in Bhimavaram and surrounding areas but some light showers, accompanied by thunders.

Daytime temperatures across the state were mostly around 32 degree Celsius with Vijayawada city at 32.8 degree Celsius, Kadapa town (31.6), Guntur (32.7), Srikakulam (32.4), Vizianagaram (32.7), Rajamundry (33), Eluru (29.1) and Chittoor (30.5).

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that the Union government immediately grant Rs 2,250 crore for repair and restoration work in the aftermath of the heavy rains and floods last week. The Chief Minister said that as per preliminary estimates, Andhra Pradesh suffered damage to the tune of Rs 4,450 crore due to the heavy rains that lashed the state from October 9 to 13 and the consequent flooding.

The recent heavy rains saw 14 people killed across the state according to official estimates, including a 60-year-old woman, who died after her car washed away in an overflowing stream. While two people in the car managed to escape, the woman was swept away by the strong current. Her body was recovered after the car was lifted out of the stream by authorities. Watch a video of the incident below.

