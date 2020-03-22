Andhra Pradesh reports two new COVID-19 cases in a day

160 samples have been tested so far by the state government, out of which five tested positive and the results of 25 tests are awaited.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Two people who returned from Europe to Andhra Pradesh this week tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to five, the state Medical and Health Department said on Saturday night.

A 24-year-old man who returned to his native Krishna district from Paris via New Delhi and Hyderabad on March 17, tested positive, Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said in a release.

He was admitted to a government hospital in Vijayawada on March 20 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. At present, he has been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital and is under observation.

Another 22-year-old who returned to Rajamahendravaram from London via Hyderabad on March 18 also tested positive on Saturday, he added.

The first coronavirus positive case was registered in Nellore, followed by one in Ongole and another in Visakhapatnam, Jawahar Reddy said.

In a bulletin released on Sunday morning, the state government said that 9,530 people had been screened at the Visakhapatnam airport while another 1,274 people were screened at the two sea ports (Vizag and Gangavaram) in the city. Another 836 people had been screened at the Krishnapatnam Port.

The state has identified 12,953 foreign returnees out of which 2,052 have completed the mandated observation period of 28 days. Another 10, 841 were still under home isolation while 60 returnees had been admitted in the hospital.

160 samples have been tested so far by the state government, out of which five tested positive, 130 tested negative and the results of 25 tests are awaited.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew' and appealed to people not to come out of homes from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

Earlier, Jagan had participated in the video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers and state Health Ministers on the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas told reporters that the Prime Minister was briefed about the requirement of new labs in the state and a ban was sought on international flights for a longer period.

Read: Will book foreign returnees who don’t follow coronavirus isolation guidelines: AP govt

With PTI and IANS inputs