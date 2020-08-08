Andhra Pradesh reports 10171 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths

The state now has 84,654 active cases while 1,20,464 persons have recovered and been discharged.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,171 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 2,06,960. The deaths due to COVID-19 has also reported the highest single day spike with 89 deaths in the last 24 hours, as declared by officials on Friday, and the total death toll has now increased to 1,842.

Deaths were reported from all the 13 districts of the state with Chittoor reporting the maximum 10 deaths. Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore, and West Godavari districts reported nine deaths each, while seven deaths each were reported from East Godavari, Kadapa and Prakasam.

Six deaths were reported from Krishna district while five deaths each were reported from Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts. Three deaths each were reported from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

The state now has 84,654 active cases while 1,20,464 persons have been discharged of which 7,594 persons were discharged from hospitals and COVID-19 treatment centres on Friday after recovery.

The total number of positive cases, on the fourth consecutive day, crossed 10,000 mark. However, as compared to 10,328 cases on Thursday, the figure came down slightly to 10,171 on Friday. All the reported cases on Friday were from within the state, and none had come from outside the state or from other countries.

Meanwhile, fresh cases in three districts of the state were reported in four digits with Kurnool reporting maximum 1,331 new cases followed by East Godavari with 1,270 cases while Prakasam reported the least cases with 337.

A total of 62,938 tests were conducted on Friday including 33,784 rapid antigen tests. With this, so far, 23,62,270 samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, all the COVID-19 patients belonging to the categories of returnees from other states and countries have been reported as recovered and discharged on Friday. There have been no new additions to the COVID-19 tally from returnees in both the categories as per the recent updates.