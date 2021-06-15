Andhra Pradesh makes English medium compulsory across all degree colleges

The introduction of English medium education at the Under Graduate (UG) level would enhance the career prospects of graduates, the Andhra Pradesh Department of Higher Education said.

news Education

From the academic year 2021-22, English medium will be made compulsory across all government, private aided and unaided degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh, in hopes of enhancing the career prospects of graduates. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High court had stayed state orders to make English medium compulsory for classes 1 to 6. The Supreme Court had also declined to vacate the stay. Opposition parties in the state too had opposed the government push for classes to be taught in the English language.

In a statement to the press on Tuesday, the Department of Higher Education of Andhra Pradesh stated they strongly feel that the introduction of English medium education at the Under Graduate (UG) level would enable graduates to find better jobs later. The state makes its claim based on the findings in the India Skills Report of 2019. “English figured among the top three skills, along with learning agility and adaptability, that employers look for in India,” the release said.

Out of over 2.62 lakh students who have taken admissions at degree colleges across the state, only 65,981 students were admitted into Telugu medium background during 2020-21. Out of 65,981 Telugu medium students, 24,007, 16,925 and 24,960 have enrolled themselves in Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses respectively. The state hopes their decision to provide classes in English will benefit these students.

The state cited a 2016 report by Cambridge University titled ‘Findings of English at Work: Global analysis of language skills in the workplace.' The report highlights that about 90% of employers in India say that English language skills are important for their organisations.

The Education Department hopes the use of the language will help students better their chances with public sector recruitment exams, help undergraduate and postgraduate students do better research, and improve English fluency by studying core subjects in English.

The department claims studying market-oriented programmes at a degree level in Telugu medium is difficult as the reference material is often available only in English.

“In order to facilitate a smooth transition, the Department of Higher Education has also introduced life skill courses like personality development and leadership and human values and professional ethics. Every student should mandatorily select at least one life skill course in the first two semesters and two in third,” the release said. The curriculum is thoroughly revised with effect from 2020-21 with a mandatory internship for 10 months. 30% of the revised curriculum consists of skilled oriented programs. The department is also developing spoken English courses at levels 1, 2 and 3.