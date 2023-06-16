Andhra Pradesh govt orders CID to attach assets of Margadarsi Chit Fund

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, June 15, directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to attach the movable properties worth Rs 242 crore of Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited (MCFPL), promoted by media baron Ramoji Rao. Acting on the request by the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Investigation Department, the government issued an ad-interim order.

According to the investigation agency, it noticed during the inspection that certain movable properties are held in the name of the accused company. The order has been issued under sections 3 and 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999.

“Crime Investigation Department, Andhra Pradesh, Mangalagiri and the competent authority is requested to take necessary further action in the matter as per the provisions of the said Act and the Rules and send compliance report to the government,” says the order.

The investigation agency during the inspection noticed that the company diverted the funds to other investments illegally, which violates the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations and the provisions.

Last month, the CID had attached properties worth Rs793 crore on the direction from the government.

Previously, the investigating agency had filed cases against individuals involved in the violations, including Ramoji Rao (Director), Sailaja Kiran (Managing Director), and several others associated with 37 branches of the company.

The CID registered seven first information reports (FIRs) against Ramoji Rao and his daughter-in-law Sailaja Kiran. The FIRS were registered under Sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 477(A) read with 34 (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors in Financial Establishments Act, 1999, and Section 76, 79 of the Chit Funds Act, 1982.