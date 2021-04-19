Andhra Pradesh develops app to monitor COVID-19 vaccination

Andhra Pradesh has developed a user-friendly app for monitoring its COVID-19 vaccination drive from Monday. According to officials, the app has been developed for online monitoring and capturing of individual vaccination data/information from anywhere in the state. “All medical officers would use this app to enter the vaccinated individual's details as and when he/she gets vaccinated”, said state COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Arja Srikanth.

Every medical officer has been provided with a username and password. Each medical officer's login provides the entire district’s list of unvaccinated frontline workers and healthcare workers. Details of a healthcare worker or frontline worker can be searched using registration ID or mobile number or name. An SMS alert will be sent to each frontline and health care worker's mobile, as per time slots.

The Health Department has directed all frontline and health care workers to complete their vaccination by Monday as per the slots allotted to them. The official said as per the instruction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the state administration is geared up to complete vaccination of half a million healthcare workers and frontline workers.

He described this as another important initiative by the state to care for its frontline workers who in turn are equipped to fight the pandemic effectively. Stating that vaccination is the only weapon against COVID-19, the chief minister on Saturday directed the officials to focus on vaccination, tests and preparedness of hospitals.

He said six lakh vaccines should be administered every day in the state. Jagan has already written a letter to the Union government seeking the required vaccine doses. He said health care workers and frontline workers should compulsorily take vaccines and added that the collectors should focus on limiting vaccine wastage.

The Chief Minister said 1.55 crore tests have been conducted in the state since last year and 9.37 lakh cases have been tested positive. The positivity rate in the state is 6.03% while the recovery rate is 96.19% against the national average of 88.9%.



