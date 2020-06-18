Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 total nears 7,500, with 3,632 active patients

Andhra reported 425 new cases on Thursday, of which 299 patients were local residents. The rest recently returned from other states or countries.

The Andhra Pradesh government has reported a new single-day high of 425 COVID-19 patients on Thursday. With this, the number of active cases in the state is now 3,632. Among the new cases, 299 patients are local residents, while 26 had people returned to the state from other countries, and 100 more people had come in from other states. So far, 3,772 people in Andhra have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the medical bulletin released on Thursday morning, 13,923 tests were conducted during the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Thursday. The death toll went up to 92, with two more patients in Krishna district losing their lives. With this, the state's mortality rate stands at 1.23 per cent, and the recovery rate is at 50.32 per cent.

On the testing front, the state has conducted 6,12,397 tests so far, the fourth highest in India behind Tamil Nadu (7,73,707), Maharashtra (6,86,488) and Rajasthan (6,37,937), according to IANS. So far, 62,49,668 tests have been conducted across India.

Kurnool district continues to be the worst affected, with 475 active cases as of Thursday morning. Thirty-one people in the district have died from COVID-19, while 695 people have recovered.

Anantapur district has the second highest active cases at 431, followed by Krishna (415), West Godavari (312), Guntur (231), Nellore (214). East Godavari has 172 active COVID-19 cases, while Kadapa has 159 active cases, Chittoor has 144, and Vizag has 101 active cases.

The lowest active cases recorded are in Vizianagaram (49), Prakasam (39) and Srikakulam (37) districts.

In terms of mortality, Kurnool is followed by Krishna district, where 29 deaths have been reported so far, followed by Guntur district which has seen 10 deaths. Anantapur has recorded 6 deaths so far, while Chittoor and East Godavari have recorded 5 deaths each. Nellore has seen 4 COVID-19 related deaths, and Prakasam and Visakhapatnam have recorded one death each. No COVID-19 deaths have been officially reported from Kadapa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and West Godavari so far.

