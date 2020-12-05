Andhra Pradesh college department renamed after Sonu Sood

The actor had put in great efforts to help during the migrant labourers crisis in the lockdown.

Sonu Sood’s untiring efforts to help the stranded migrants reach their homes in the other states during the lockdown has made him dear to the people. His affirmative actions to help those in need has prompted a college in Andhra Pradesh to name a department after him.

The Sarat Chandra College in Andhra Pradesh, well known for producing several top civil servants in the country, has renamed its Arts and Humanities department after him. The actor, on hearing about this, had told that it is an honour. “This is an institute which has produced the maximum number of IAS and IPS officers. To have them then re-name the Arts & Humanities department as the Sonu Sood department of Arts and Humanities is the greatest honour of my of life,” he said in an interview. Besides arranging transport for the stranded labourers, Sonu Sood had also provided them with food on various occasions and also involved himself in various social activities to help the downtrodden.

Veteran Tamil actor Sarath Kumar posted a picture with Sonu Sood on Instagram last month, which was taken during their workout in a gym. Posting the picture, he wrote, “It sure was a pleasure catching up with my good friend and a great human being after a long time and had the opportunity to appreciate the great human values and responsibilities shown by him during the Pandemic at hyderabad and at early hours at the gym @sonu_sood.”

A few weeks ago, when Sonu sood joined the sets of the Telugu movie Alludu Adhurs, he received a rousing reception from the team and was felicitated by the veteran actor Prakash Raj. All these tributes were for his help to the migrant workers. What endeared him among the Telugu audiences is that he helped several people in the Telugu-speaking states - Andhra and Telangana.

Sonu Sood currently has the Tamil film Thamilarasan in the pipeline. The film is directed by Babu Yogeswaran and produced under the banner SNS Production Company. It stars Vijay Antony and Suresh Gopi in lead roles with Remya Nambeesan playing the female lead. Maestro Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music for this film and the other technical crew include RD Rajasekar for cinematography and Bhuvan Srinivasan for music.

Besides Alludu Adhurs in Telugu and Thamilarasan in Tamil, Sonu Sood has Hindi film Prithviraj in the pipeline. Prithviraj is a historical action film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra for the banner Yash Raj Films. It is based on the life of Chahamana king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan and Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the film. Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy is composing music for this venture with Santhosh Thundiyil handling the camera and Namrata Rao taking care of the edits. Prithviraj was supposed to be a Diwali release this year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

