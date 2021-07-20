Andhra police save man attempting suicide at railway track

"If it had been two minutes later, the man would have fallen under the train and lost his life,” the police said.

news Rescue

A margin of two minutes, and a coordinated timely action by Prakasam district police saved the life of a man living with a physical disability who was attempting suicide at a railway station in Andhra Pradesh. Kavala Kishore, who hails from East Kopperapadu village of J Panguluru mandal in Prakasam district, had met with an accident two years ago and he had lost his leg in the accident.

"Since then, he has been using an artificial leg. But due to financial difficulties and family quarrels, he left home to die by suicide on the morning of Sunday," said a police official on Monday. Kishore even called up his family members before taking the extreme step.

"Family members immediately informed J Panguluru sub-inspector by phone and the SI immediately informed the superiors," he said. One learning about the exigency, the superintendent of police (SP) Mallika Garg swiftly responded and directed the IT core team SI at the headquarters to locate the victim and take appropriate action.

The IT core team immediately traced Kishore's location and alerted Vetapalem SI Kamalakar that the former was on the railway track at Pandillapalli within Vetapalem police station limits, leading to his timely rescue. Kamalakar and his subordinates rushed to the spot where Kishore was and saved him.

"If it had been two minutes later, the man would have fallen under the train and lost his life. Kishore's family members thanked the SP and police personnel for their timely response in saving their family member's life," said the official.

Acting on the information given by his family, the man was traced near the Pandillapalli Railway Station, & quickly alerted the nearby Vetapalem PS who deployed their staff immediately & saved the man from taking his own life in the nick of time. (2/2)#AndhraPradesh #APPolice pic.twitter.com/1YmiuPtcmO — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) July 19, 2021

SP Mallika Garg appreciated Kishore's saviours Kamalakar, IT core SI K Ajay Kumar, J Pangaluru SI M Srinivasa Rao and constables B Avinash, D Ravi, P Narapareddy and K Akkireddy.

The IPS officer has handed out cash rewards to these policemen and praised their exemplary team spirit.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.