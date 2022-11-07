Andhra pastor booked after daughter complains of sexual harassment

The pastor’s minor daughter complained to the police about her father's misconduct.

A pastor who oversees a church in the Anakapalle town in Andhra Pradesh has been arrested after his 14-year-old daughter complained of sexual harassment. The daughter complained to Anakapalle Disha police (Disha is a special police cell that deals with women and children related cases) on November 1 that the pastor had been talking to her in an indecent manner. She also alleged that her father had invited various women to their home and had taken them to his bedroom in front of the children. The child recorded one of these visits on her phone and handed it over to the police.

The complaint came to light recently after local media reports. Though some reports say that the child has accused the pastor’s wife of abetment, however the wife in turn has accused the pastor of coercing her into supporting his acts.

The Sub-Inspector of police of Anakapalle Disha police, Laxmi told TNM, “The pastor is currently in remand. His daughter had filed a complaint with us that he had been misbehaving with her for the past six months. In the video provided to us there was only one woman. No one from the church has complained to us about the pastor. The child did not complain about any other physical advances and he has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 B (intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), along with section 11 and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Pocso Act. His wife has not been taken into custody as we have filed a case based on the child’s complaint.”

(Editor’s note: The pastor’s name has been excluded as this would lead to disclosing the identity of the child).