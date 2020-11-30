Andhra Minister Perni Nani allegedly attacked by drunk man, escapes unhurt

Police said that they are investigating the incident from all angles, including that of political rivalry.

Andhra Pradesh Information and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) escaped unhurt after a man allegedly tried to attack him in his hometown of Machilipatnam on Sunday. Police apprehended the attacker, identified as a mason named B Nageswara Rao, who was said to be in an inebriated condition.

The Minister told reporters that he was safe and failed to understand why the man tried to attack him. "He sought to touch my feet and suddenly pulled out his trowel and tried to attack me. At first, it hit my belt buckle. The second time he tried, I could see the trowel and ducked, and my personal security officers caught the attacker," the Minister, who was momentarily shocked, said. A trowel is a small flat tool with sharp edges, mostly used in construction work for applying and smoothening cement.

The incident occurred when Perni Nani was supervising arrangements in connection with a memorial ceremony for his mother, who passed away recently. Many of his supporters were present at the Ministerâ€™s residence when the incident took place.

The attacker was later taken to the local police station for interrogation.

Although a few reports suggested that the attacker is a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporter, and is related to a local TDP leader, police have said that investigation is still ongoing. Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu said the police are investigating the case from different angles to establish the reason behind the attack.

"We are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence," he added. According to The New Indian Express, SP Ravindranath said that while being questioned, the attacker said that he was inebriated and not aware of his actions, when he tried to attack the Minister. However, police have said that they will also investigate the attack from the angle of political rivalry.

State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) visited Perni Nani and enquired about the incident.

With PTI inputs