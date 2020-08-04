Andhra Intermediate recounting and re-verification results out: Hereâ€™s how to check

A total of 10.64 lakh students had appeared for the exams.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh government, has released the Intermediate Public Examination, March 2020, recounting and reverification results on Tuesday.

Hereâ€™s how you can check results:

The results can be checked on the official website bie.ap.gov.in or directly login on the results page rcres.bieap.net.in

After accessing the results page, the students will have to submit their roll number, previous roll number, the transaction ID and Date of Birth to find their results.

The Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year which is the equivalent of class 11 and 12- were released on June 12 by Minister Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh. A total of 10.64 lakh students had appeared for the exams.

In the exams which were held in March, the pass percentage for the first-year students was 59%, and 63% for second-year students. While 5,07,230 first-year students appeared for the exams, 3,00,560 of them have passed. For the second year exams, 4,35,655 students had appeared and 2,76,389 of them passed.

The pass percentage for both 1st and 2nd years was higher among girl students. Among first-year students, 64% of the 2,57,619 girls who appeared for the exam passed, while the pass percentage among boys was 55%. For the second-year exams, 67% of the 2,22,798 girls who appeared for the exam passed, while the pass percentage was 60% among boys.

Among the 13 districts of the state, Krishna district topped the state securing the highest pass percentage for both first-year and second-year exams. Both West Godavari and Guntur districts shared the second highest pass percentages for the first-year exams, while West Godavari had the second highest pass percentage for the second-year exam. Visakhapatnam district was at third place for the first-year exam, while sharing the third place with Nellore district for the second-year exam.

Among government intermediate colleges, Vizianagaram district showed the best results for both first-year and second-year exams.

Earlier, the education department announced that the grading system will continue for second-year students, as they have received their results in the form of grades in their first year. However, the results will be issued in the form of absolute marks starting from this yearâ€™s batch of first-year students.

Intermediate exam results were changed to a Grade Point Average (GPA) system a few years ago, but the Board of Intermediate Andhra Pradesh has decided to revert to the marks system, as students had reportedly been facing difficulties in admissions to colleges outside the state, while converting the GPA into percentages.