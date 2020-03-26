Andhra govt shifts those who returned from Telangana to quarantine centres

44 people who came from Telangana were shifted to a quarantine center at Krishna District, the state government said.

The Andhra Pradesh government is keeping those who have returned from Telangana on Wednesday, in state-run quarantine centres for 14 days.

In a bulletin released on Wednesday morning, the state government said that 44 people who came from Telangana were shifted to a quarantine center at Krishna District, with Revenue, Police and Medical Teams constantly monitoring their needs.

Hundreds of people who set off from Hyderabad to various districts on Wednesday were stopped at the Garikapadu check-post on the Telangana-Andhra border. Most of them were young men and women whose hostels and Paying Guest (PG) accommodations in Hyderabad had evicted them.

While the Telangana state government had spoken to the owners of the hostels on Wednesday evening, the Hyderabad police by then, had issued several 'one-time passes' which allowed people to travel out of Hyderabad and Telangana.

However, due to miscommunication between the two states, the Andhra Pradesh government did not allow the people to cross the border. After being stranded for several hours, people were allowed, as long as they adhered to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in place, which dictates a 14-day quarantine period upon entry into the state.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,837 beds have been arranged at the District-level and Constituency-level to serve as quarantine facilities.

An order has also been issued to District Collectors to establish quarantine centres with specified guidelines on medical and other logistical facilities required in the centre.

"District Collector can take measures to take over isolation rooms, wards, blocks and entire private hospital as they shall deem fit, if necessary," the bulletin said.

As of Thursday morning, 26,059 foreign returnees to the state were being monitored, out of which 25,942 were under home isolation while 117 were admitted to various hospitals.

A total of 332 samples were tested out of which 289 tested negative, while 10 tested positive. The results of 33 samples is awaited.

On Wednesday evening, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana also spoke to his Telangana counterpart KT Rama Rao on the issue. Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney also spoke to her Telangana counterpart Somesh Kumar on the issue.

Urging natives from Andhra Pradesh to remain at their hostels in Hyderabad, the state government also advised the students not to venture out and call the helpline number '1902' in case of any trouble.

