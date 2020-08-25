Andhra govt doc jumps into Krishna river allegedly to take own life, search on

Although the police tried to rescue the 40-year-old doctor, he was swept away by heavy water flow.

A government doctor, working as an assistant professor at the Department of Psychiatry in the Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) jumped into the Krishna river on Sunday late night, allegedly in a bid to take his own life. According to reports, the professor has been identified as 40-year-old A Srinivas Rao, a resident of Kothapet in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Guntur.

Bystanders who saw him jumping into the river alerted the police. Although the One Town police in Vijayawada tried to rescue Srinivas with the help of a rope, their operation failed due to heavy flow of the water. The doctor was swept away by the water even as everyone was watching.

The police found a cell phone and Aadhaar card along with a GGH identity card as he had left them on the roadside of Prakasam barrage before heading to the river.

A preliminary probe revealed that the doctor had some disputes in the family and was also believed to be under pressure.

The police have filed a missing person report. A team consisting of guards from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are still carrying out search operations for the professor.

The rescue operation is facing hindrance as the barrage is witnessing over 3 lakh cusecs of outflow against an almost same amount of inflow.

Earlier this week, in Karnataka's Nanjangud Taluk (Mysuru district) Health Officer, Dr SR Nagendral, who was handling COVID-19 treatments, died by suicide, reportedly due to severe work pressure.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726